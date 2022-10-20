Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,781 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

