Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $286.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

