Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Alteryx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

AYX stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

