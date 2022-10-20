Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

