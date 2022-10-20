Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.63.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

