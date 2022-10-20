Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

