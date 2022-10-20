Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of POST stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

