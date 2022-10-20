Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Cartier Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29,500 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Cartier Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$25.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.