Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.2 %

PFE stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

