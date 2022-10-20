Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

