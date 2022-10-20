Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

