Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

