Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 269.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

