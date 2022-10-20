Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 772 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

APAM stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

