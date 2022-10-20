Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 6.1 %

HELE stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile



Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

