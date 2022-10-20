Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Head to Head Analysis

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 8.61 $207.73 million $4.36 16.36 Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.47 $298.30 million $4.08 10.61

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.52% 19.30% 1.50% Cathay General Bancorp 40.69% 12.77% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Cathay General Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

