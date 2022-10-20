CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $115.88. 24,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

