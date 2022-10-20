CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $173.21 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,313,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,214,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 152.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $129.59. 35,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,236. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

