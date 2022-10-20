CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 48,264 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,299,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $372.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,315. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.38 and its 200 day moving average is $401.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

