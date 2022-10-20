CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $104.37 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.19 or 1.00002567 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00051867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12899798 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,242,852.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.