CEEK VR Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $102.25 million and $2.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.51 or 1.00003538 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00050374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005158 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12899798 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,242,852.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

