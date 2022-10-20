Celo Market Cap Achieves $325.39 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $325.39 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

