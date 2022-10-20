Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 4,961 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after purchasing an additional 725,826 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

