Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,990 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

