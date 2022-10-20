Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.62.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

