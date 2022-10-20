Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
