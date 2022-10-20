Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

