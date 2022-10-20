Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $80.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.