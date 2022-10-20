Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

