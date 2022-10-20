Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 1.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.07. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.