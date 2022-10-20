Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.2% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

