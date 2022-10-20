Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.62. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,463. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.87.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

