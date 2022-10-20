CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,152,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CF Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CF Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

