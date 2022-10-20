Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently:

10/18/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $67.99. 335,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,102. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 96.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

