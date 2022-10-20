Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. City State Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.44 and its 200 day moving average is $513.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $426.84 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

