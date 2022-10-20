Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lowered by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,418. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.