Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.25. 80,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,418. The firm has a market cap of $334.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $158.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

