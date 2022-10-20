Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $168.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.79 or 0.27504312 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,004,725,365 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.