China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
