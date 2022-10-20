Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,830.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,527.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,612.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

