Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 4,617 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,111,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

