CIBC Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

MRE stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 260,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,362. The stock has a market cap of C$691.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.14. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.96.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.