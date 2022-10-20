Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $295.28. 12,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $300.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.76. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

