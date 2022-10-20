Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

