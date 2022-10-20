Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) fell 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 116,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

