Citigroup Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.99 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

