Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

