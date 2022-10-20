Clear Street LLC Boosts Stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

