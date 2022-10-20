Clear Street LLC Buys 4,958 Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 27,544.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 327.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of RCACU stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

