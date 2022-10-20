Clear Street LLC Grows Stock Position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTW – Get Rating) by 819.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Future Health ESG by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 590,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Future Health ESG by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHLTW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

