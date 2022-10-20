Clear Street LLC Has $46,000 Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDW – Get Rating) by 1,073.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,470 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

